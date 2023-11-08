Assam: Two brothers drown in Brahmaputra while offering prayers for dead mother
Published: 28 minutes ago
Assam: Two brothers drown in Brahmaputra while offering prayers for dead mother
Published: 28 minutes ago
Dibrugarh (Assam): A tragedy has struck a family in Assam’s Dibrugarh, where two brothers were washed away in the Brahmaputra River while performing the pind daan (prayers) for their deceased mother on Wednesday morning. As per Hindu belief, Pind daan is a ritual to pay homage to the deceased soul, which is performed by a close family member of the person who left for the heavenly adobe.
The tragic incident happened when Ananta Kakati and Baba Kakati of Amolapatty went to offer pind daan to their departed mother who died six months ago. As per the local inputs, Baba Kakati slipped into the river while offering the prayers. His younger Ananta immediately jumped in to rescue him, however, both were swept away by the strong currents. The incident was reported at 8.45 a.m. in Dibrugarh's Mohanaghat area.
The SDRF forces reached the spot after the incident and began the rescue operation. The duo had not been traced till the filing of this report. The incident has created a sensation in the entire Dibrugarh district. Baba was married and had two girl children while Ananta was unmarried. A police official said that a little girl came with them and reported the entire incident. She is the eyewitness of the entire incident.