TRIPURA CM URGES CBSE FOR KOKBOROK EXAM IN ROMAN SCRIPT OPPOSITION URGES QUICK RESOLUTION

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said his government will write to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) urging it to allow students to write Kokborok papers in Roman script. He gave the assurance while replying to Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma's demand for the government's stand on the introduction of Roman script for Kokborok, the major tribal language in the state, during Zero Hour in the assembly.

Currently, Kokborok in Bengali script is taught in state government educational institutions, including 97 Vidyajyoti schools in which CBSE curriculum has been introduced. Around 5,000 students who have studied in various English medium schools are facing problems in the CBSE examinations as they did not learn Bengali, Debbarma said.

The CM, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government has already constituted a three-member committee led by former MLA Atul Debbarma to look into the matter of selection of script for Kokborok. "Let the committee submit its findings, then we will take a decision on the script for Kokborok," he said, adding that the state lacks books in Roman script as well as trained teachers for preparing questions and evaluating answers in the script.