TRIPURA BJP TO ORGANISE THANKSGIVING RALLIES ON JULY 10 FOR PRO PEOPLE BUDGET

Agartala: The BJP will organise thanksgiving rallies across Tripura on July 10 for presenting a pro-people budget for the current fiscal, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday introduced a budget which included a health insurance scheme to cover the marginalised sections of society and another scheme to give free scooters to meritorious girl students as part of a Rs 27,654-crore budget for the current fiscal.

The state finance minister has presented a pro-people budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The budget will benefit all sections of people -- employees, students, youth and poor, the party's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said at a press conference. He said the state finance minister has promised to introduce the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana-2023, a health insurance plan, on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central government.

Under the scheme, the families who are not included in Ayushman Bharat will get health insurance benefits of up to Rs. 5 lakh each year. The party will organise thanksgiving rallies in all the ten organisational districts on Monday for presenting a pro-people budget that ensures fulfilment of our dream of making Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura (one Tripura, best Tripura) , the BJP leader said.

Bhattacharjee also criticised the opposition MLAs for creating a ruckus on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly on July 7. The people of the state witnessed the way opposition lawmakers had tarnished the sanctity of the Assembly. They (people) will give a befitting reply to the opposition MLAs for their acts inside the House, he said.

The state Assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes as opposition members protested and walked out twice over the Speaker's decision to suspend five MLAs and not to allow a discussion on a ruling BJP MLA allegedly watching a pornographic clip inside the house in the last session.

As the opposition legislators protested in the well, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suspended five of them for the day. It prompted the opposition members to stage a walkout. Sen, however, withdrew the suspension order after some time following a request by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The five MLAs returned to the House but insisted that action be taken against the ruling party MLA for his "misconduct". When the Speaker refused, the opposition walked out of the House for the second time.

Speaking at a blood donation camp in Agartala on Saturday, former chief minister Manik Sarkar said, I have not gone through the budget proposals but I am sure the government will fail to deliver because the state is trapped in debt. It is failing to provide salary and pension. Educational institutions are facing acute shortage of teaching staff and erratic power supply, he said.

Leader of Opposition and Tipra Motha MLA, Animesh Debbarma, told PTI, There is nothing in the budget for job seekers. The roadmap of development for rural areas was not addressed. (PTI)