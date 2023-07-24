TRAIN CARRYING FOOD ITEMS AND OTHER ESSENTIALS FROM GUWAHATI REACHES MANIPUR

Imphal: Amid the crisis of food grains and other essential materials in violence-hit Manipur, the first goods train reached the Khongsang railway station in the state’s Tamenglong district from Guwahati on Monday.

The railway authority in association with Assam's transport department on Sunday dispatched the first goods trains carrying food grains and essential commodities to Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, other ministers and officials were present when the train reached the Khongsang railway station. Singh later tweeted: “Delighted to witness the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train at Khongsang railway station today.

"This development heralds a plethora of opportunities for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities. The seamless logistics shall undoubtedly catalyse industrial growth, augment trade and ultimately enhance the overall quality of life. "Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for his pivotal role in advancing the state's economic prospects through this monumental initiative.”

Onions from Maharashtra, potatoes from West Bengal and FMCG products from Assam have already been booked for Manipur. NFR’s chief PRO Sabyasachi De said that the Khongsang railway station in Tamenglong district has been opened for loading and unloading of essential commodities and other food items.

Khongsang is the latest station which was commissioned in 2022 in the Jiribam-Imphal new line project. The NFR has been constructing the 111 km-long Jiribam-Imphal railway project which has already achieved physical progress of 94 per cent and is scheduled to be completed by December this year. The line was earlier suspended due to the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, the CPRO said, adding that a marketing inspector has been specially deputed in Imphal for the convenience of Manipur-based traders to book the commodities through Railways.

The marketing inspector will be available round-the-clock for any queries of the traders. All Manipur-based traders can now avail the facility of booking essential commodities from the Khongsang station, the official said. De added that under special consideration for the state, piecemeal booking of wagons has been allowed for the time being.

