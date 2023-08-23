TRAGEDY STRIKES AS 17 DECEASED MIZORAM RAILWAY BRIDGE COLLAPSE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED AS WORKERS FROM MALDA WEST BENGAL

Malda (West Bengal): The 17 workers, who lost their lives in the devastating collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, were all hailing from Malda, a district in the northern part of West Bengal. The catastrophe occurred on Wednesday morning and has left an entire village in a state of mourning.

The victims, hailing from English Bazar and Ratua No. 2 village panchayat areas of Malda, were primarily labourers who had ventured to Mizoram after the recent Panchayat polls in search of work opportunities. These workers were engaged in constructing a railway bridge in the Hafrang area of Mizoram when the tragedy struck around 10 am.

The bridge's sudden collapse resulted in the immediate loss of many lives, with initial reports indicating 17 fatalities. However, local sources and the residents of Koklamari Chauduar, a village in Block 2 of Ratua, claim that the death toll might be even higher. The extent of the disaster was made known to the district through a survivor's harrowing account of the incident conveyed over the phone.

Sheikh Bafatulla, the outgoing head of Pukhuria Gram Panchayat, was one of the first to receive the distressing news. "I was shocked on hearing the news from him. I immediately contacted the MLA of the area, Samar Mukhopadhyay. He is in the Assembly. The news has been conveyed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too," Bafatulla stated. While the confirmed number of casualties stands at 17, rescue operations are ongoing, and fears persist that the death toll could rise as more bodies are feared to be trapped under the debris.

The response to the tragedy has been swift, with both local law enforcement and administrative authorities collaborating with the Trinamool leadership to manage the situation. Gautam Chowdhury, the Officer-in-Charge of Pukhuria Police Station, reached the affected village promptly after learning of the incident. However, the exact number of casualties remains uncertain until corroborated by the Mizoram administration.

“The toll figure remains uncertain at this point. Currently, there have been reports of 17 deaths, although their accuracy is still in question. A definitive count of the deceased will be possible once confirmed by the Mizoram administration,” Chowdhury said.

As the affected community grapples with this immense loss, there are fervent calls for support from the West Bengal state government to ensure the swift repatriation of the victims' bodies back to their hometowns. The tragedy has not only exposed the precarious working conditions faced by labourers but has also underscored the importance of stringent safety measures in construction projects to prevent such catastrophic events.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the tragic incident. "Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district. Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations. Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help. We shall give due compensation asap to the next of kin of the affected families. Solidarity to the distressed, condolences to the families of the deceased. Situation under watch (sic)," Mamata Banerjee said on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

