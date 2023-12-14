Bongaigaon (Assam): In a major accident in Noapara 2 village, three women died after a speeding train ran over them. The mishap took place in the middle of Bongaigaon-Chaprakata railway station. The news of the accident caused panic in the surrounding areas.

The three women died after being hit by The 12510 Down Guwahati Bengaluru Express. A mother-daughter duo and another woman were killed when the speeding train hit them in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Kalpana Barman, her 11-year-old daughter Priya Barman and Munna.

The cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. On receiving the information, the railway police and the police of Bongaigaon Sadar police station reached the spot and recovered the bodies. After registering the case, the police are investigating the incident.