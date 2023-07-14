Itanagar: Three live mortar shells were recovered in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh during road construction work, police said on Friday. Construction workers while digging a drain along the Piyom-Diyun road, found the live 81 mm mortar shells at a depth of about one and a half feet at Piyom circle in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Duggong said.

Immediately after receiving the information, police and the Army unit stationed at Piyom rushed to the spot. The Army took charge of the explosive and later defused them on Friday morning, the DSP said, adding an investigation has been initiated to determine the origin and purpose of the recovered mortar shells. Security forces had in January this year intercepted a huge cache of explosives in the Krishnapur area of the district near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Earlier in April, an old mortar shell was found buried in the ground in the Kapashera area, said Delhi police. A Bomb disposal squad of National Security Guards has been called for its safe disposal. According to the Police, today information regarding the recovery of a suspected explosive device was received from MCD staff, who were cleaning the public drainage in Kapashera village near FIMT college and discovered the suspected article.

Accordingly, the area was cordoned off and the site was covered with sandbags. The bomb disposal squad of NSG has also been summoned on the spot. The motor is expected to be 30 years old. (With agency Inputs)