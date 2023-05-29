THREE ARMED MISCREANTS APPREHENDED IN MANIPUR AHEAD OF UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAHS VISIT ARMY

Tezpur (Assam): Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to violence hit Manipur from Monday, Army has apprehended three persons with arms and ammunition in Imphal East district, officials said. Union Home Minister is arriving at Checkon area in Manipur on Monday to hold a security review meeting in the north east state which has been in turmoil since violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in May 3.

In a statement issued today, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that on a specific intelligence about “armed miscreants venturing openly with the intention to carryout attack on Security Forces in the area of City Convention Centre, Imphal East District, Army mobilized three columns to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts(MVCP) in the area and apprehend three miscreants” on Sunday night.

During checking one MVCP noticed a suspected Maruti Alto car approaching the checkpoint. On being stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee into bylanes of the colony, the spokesman said. All three miscreants were however apprehended by alert troops on ground, he said adding the “timely act by the troops on ground could save occurrence of a major untoward incident in the area”.

As per the spokesman, Army recovered one INSAS Rifle with Magazine, sixty rounds of 5.56mm Ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade and one Detonator from the accused. All three miscreants with weapon and ammunition were later handed over to Manipur Police, he said. As per the Army spokesman, there are reports that after the violence in Manipur, armed miscreants moving towards various locations after which Manipur government has deployed additional forces in 38 new locations in the state.