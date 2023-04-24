THREE ANSARUL BANGLA TEAM MEMBERS ARRESTED IN DHUBRI ASSAM

Dhubri Three persons with alleged links to the Bangladeshbased terror outfit Ansarul Bangla Team ABT have been arrested from the Dhubri district of Assam on Monday Police sources said that the arrests were made during a search operation Speaking to reporters Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan said during interrogation ABT members arrested earlier divulged information about the three accused The SP also said that upon receiving information from ABT members arrested earlier police launched a search operation in various areas of the districtShe further revealed that preliminary investigation revealed that the three arrested had earlier engaged in financial transactions with ABT members who were arrested earlier from Barpeta Goalpara Morigaon Dhubri and other parts of the country The SP said that the investigators are suspecting that the three arrested are in contact with other active ABT members currently hiding in other States adding that further investigation is going on into the caseShe said while Shafiqul Islam was arrested from the Bagulamari area Muzahidul Mondal was nabbed from Sastarghat Partll and Badshah Sheikh from Takimari The SP said that the three accused will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the UAPA adding that mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from themAnsarul Bangla Team is an affiliate of the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent AQIS Police said that last year in a major crackdown on the ABT and the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent AQIS cops busted nine modules of the ABT and AQIS and arrested 53 people