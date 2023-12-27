Silchar (Assam): Barak Democratic Front, a based socio-political organisation, has reiterated its demand for a separate Barak state in Assam with Silchar as its capital.

Addressing a press conference in Silchar on Wednesday, BDF Chief Convenor Pradip Dutta Roy emphasized the historical detachment and said the integration of the land had taken place during the British Period, and the same needed to be fixed.

Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi are the three districts comprising the Barak Valley in the northeastern state. The majority living in these districts speak Bengali. Addressing a press conference in Silchar, Roy emphasized the historical detachment and said the integration of the land had taken place during the British Period, and the same needed to be fixed.

"Historically Barak has never been a part of Assam and the message needs to be heard by everyone," he said. In the last few days, several hoardings put up by BDF throughout the valley have displayed the message that reads: "Barak was never a part of Assam, the British did the integration. The history of deprivation, neglect, exploitation is long and the only way to release Barak from them is separation".

Roy claimed that most of the political party leaders including the BJP and the Congress support the separate Barak movement. Though they are not openly supportive they have been secretly helping the BDF, he claimed.

Stating that there will be a campaign from village to village for the demand for a separate Barak, the BDF leader said, "A memorandum has been submitted to the central government demanding a separate Barak. Still no action has been taken. So hoardings have been put up in the three districts of Barak, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj, demanding a separate Barak state. Also 5 lakh books will be published to make Barak people aware of the historical, geographical, social, economical and political reasons why it should be separated from Assam."