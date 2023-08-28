Guwahati: The fate of students enrolled in the MBBS course under the NRI quota hangs in balance as the state government's decision to reserve seats for NRIs in medical education faces a legal hurdle in the Supreme Court. The move to allocate seats for the Assamese diaspora in medical colleges, taken during a cabinet meeting on June 15, has met opposition and subsequent litigation.

Following a public interest litigation filed by Arruz Zaman challenging the state government's reservation policy, the Supreme Court has intervened by issuing a stay order on the government's decision. The original plan was to reserve eight per cent of seats in MBBS courses for NRIs, which led to many NRIs enrolling in medical colleges based on this offer.

The court's intervention has led to concerns among candidates, who had secured admission in medical courses by paying fees in dollars along with their parents. This decision comes after 33 candidates had already secured admission in the MBBS program, collectively paying a sum of $8.25 lakh for the reserved seats.

Among these 33 students, 12 secured admission in Gauhati Medical College, 11 in Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, two in Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College in Barpeta, three in Jorhat Medical College, two in Tezpur Medical College, one in Silchar Medical College, and two in Nalbari Medical College.

With the Supreme Court temporarily halting the admissions under the NRI quota, concerns have risen among parents about the future of these students, who took advantage of the government's 'offer.' The first semester of regular classes for the MBBS course is already underway. Officials from the state's medical education department have revealed that no decisions have been made yet regarding this matter. The director of medical education will formulate a plan of action based on the Supreme Court's orders.