New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday proposed to set up a committee of three former female High Court judges to look into relief and rehabilitation in violence-hit Manipur.

The apex court also proposed to direct CBI teams to have officers from outside Manipur and proposed appointing a retired IPS officer to supervise CBI probes, and DIG rank officers from outside Manipur to oversee special investigation teams (SITs).

The apex court Monday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to gruesome ethnic violence in the northeastern state, with the state government proposing to set up SITs headed by district SPs to probe cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the proposed committee of judges will be headed by Geeta Mittal, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and comprising former Bombay High Court judge Shalini P Joshi and former Delhi High Court judge Asha Menon. The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said this committee will look into relief, remedial, and rehabilitation measures.

The Chief Justice said the committee will look into “diverse aspects of humanitarian nature”. Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh was present in the hearing before the apex court to answer queries on violence in the state and measures taken so far, besides the bifurcation of cases for the purposes of effective investigation.

On the aspect of investigations, the Chief Justice said the court will not supplant the CBI since it is investigating the FIRs transferred to it by the state government. The top court added that to ensure faith in the rule of law, it is proposing to direct that there shall be five or six officers of rank at least Dy SP who will be brought into CBI from various states, and these officers to be brought on deputation to the CBI to oversee the investigation into these FIRs.

The top court said these officers will also function within four corners of the administrative set-up of the CBI and will be supervised by the joint director of CBI while adding that the court has identified the officers. Currently, the CBI is investigating 11 cases of rape and sexual assault cases, including the parading of two women naked.

The top court said for the 42 SITs to be constituted by the Manipur government, each SIT would be headed by inspector-level police officers, brought from outside the state, to be included in each SIT. The apex court will pass formal orders later. The court also proposed appointing ex-Maharashtra DGP Dattatrey Padsalgikar to oversee police probes.

The Manipur government told the Supreme Court that district-wise SITs will be formed to probe cases related to violence in the strife-torn state. The top court had reserved its order on the plea seeking court-monitored committee to investigate violence in the northeastern state.

On August 1, the Supreme Court said that from the beginning of May till the end of July there was a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur and if law is unable to protect the people what are they left with, and also questioned the state government regarding action taken against policemen who handed over survivors in viral video to the crowd.

According to the status report of the state government, 150 deaths have occurred in the violence-hit state, which include 59 deaths between May 3 and May 5 and 28 persons lost their lives between May 27 and May 29. And, there were over 5000 cases of arson, and 502 people were injured in the violence.

The report said out of 6500 cases, 11 FIRs involve crimes against women and children, which is subject to further verification, and seven arrests have been made in these 11 cases.