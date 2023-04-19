STUDY DECLARES MIZORAM INDIAS HAPPIEST STATE WHERE TEACHERS ARE STUDENTS BEST FRIENDS

Aizawal Mizoram Mizoram has been declared the happiest state in the country according to a study conducted by Rajesh K Pillania professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram According to a report the state which is the second in India to achieve 100 per cent literacy offers students opportunities for growth even in the most difficult of circumstances Mizoram s happiness index is based on six parameters including family relationships workrelated issues social issues and philanthropy religion COVID19 s effect on happiness and physical and mental health the report said A student of the Government Mizo High School GMHS in Aizawl Mizoram has had to face many difficulties since his father abandoned his family when he was young Despite this he remains optimistic and excels in his studies He hopes to become a chartered accountant or appear for civil services exams if his first choice does not work out the report saidSimilarly a student in Class 10 at GMHS aspires to join the National Defence Academy NDA His father works in a milk factory and his mother is a homemaker Both are hopeful about their prospects because of their school Our teachers are our best friends we are not scared or shy of sharing with them anything one student said The teachers in Mizoram regularly meet with students and their parents to address any problems they may be facingMizoram s social structure also contributes to the happiness of its youth It is the upbringing that adds to youth being happy or not we are a casteless society Also parental pressure for studies is less here said Sister Lalrinmawii Khiangte a teacher of Ebenezer Boarding School a private school in the stateThe report further said that every child in the Mizo community regardless of gender starts earning early No task is considered too small and youths typically find employment around the age of 16 or 17 This is encouraged and there is no discrimination between girls and boys it saidMizoram has a high number of broken families but having many peers in similar situations working mothers and financial independence from an early age means children are not left bereft When both genders are taught to earn their living and neither is dependent on the other why should a couple continue to live together in an unhealthy setting asked Khiangte ANI