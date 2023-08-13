Cachar (Assam): In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, the decapitated body of a 12-year-old student was discovered in a hostel room at Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday morning. The young student, identified as Rabijul Hussain, met a tragic end in what appears to be a merciless act of violence.

The disturbing incident unfolded at the Dholai-based Madrasa, where the student had retired to his room for the night after dinner. However, the dawn brought a chilling revelation as a teacher entered the room to awaken the students for the Fajr namaz (morning prayers). Shockingly, the teacher discovered the beheaded body of Rabijul Hussain lying on the floor.

Responding to the grave situation, Madrasa authorities immediately alerted the local police in Dholai. Around 20 fellow students who had shared the hostel room with the deceased were taken into custody by the police for questioning, alongside three teachers from the Madrasa. As the authorities delve into the investigation, the motive and culprits behind this gruesome act remain uncertain, leaving the local community in a state of deep distress.

Amidst the sombre atmosphere that has engulfed the region, the Madrasa has been sealed temporarily. To uncover crucial evidence, the body of the young victim has been transferred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to shed light on the tragic circumstances surrounding the heinous crime.

The incident has left the community grappling with a multitude of unsettling questions, primarily centred around who could commit such a horrific act against a minor, and what could have driven them to perpetrate such an unfathomable crime. As the investigation unfolds, the community anxiously awaits answers to the chilling mysteries surrounding this deeply distressing event.

