STATE CONG PRESIDENT WRITES TO SINGAPORE INSTITUTE DEAN TO WITHDRAW ITS FELLOWSHIP TO ASSAM CM

Guwahati: Assam State Congress president Bhupen Bora has written an open letter to the dean of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy requesting to withdraw its fellowship to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bora argued that Lee Kuan Yew, the Father of Singapore was an exemplary statesman respected for honesty and hardwork but Sarma exemplifies all that is "wrong" in Indian politics.

Posting a copy of the letter on X social media, Bora wrote he was astonished to know that Sarma has been nominated for the prestigious Li Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship of Singapore. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on September 17 that the fellowship is being awarded to Sarma for dedicated leadership in public service and development. Also, Bora wrote a letter to the Singapore government through the Embassy of Singapore in India urging to withdraw the prestigious fellowship.

In his letter to the Singapore institute dean, Bora wrote, "I am astounded by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy's decision to award the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma". Lee Kuan Yu, Father of Singapore was an "exemplary statesman", who demonstrated "honesty, hardwork and civility all his life". On the contrary, Sarma exemplifies the "opposite of everything that Lee Kuan Yew stood for" and stands for "all that is wrong in Indian politics," he wrote.

Bora cited three reasons behind his request. He argued that Sarma is accused of several financial scams and has joined the ruling BJP to prevent himself from going to the jail. Secondly, Bora has made communal statements against minorities and his political comments are vulgar for which a local court had summoned him, he wrote.

He alleged that Sarma's government has failed to provide basic services to citizens while organising public spectacles and the state has gone into debt during his tenure. Thus, he urged the dean of the institute to withdraw the fellowship awarded to such "corrupt" politician.

On September 17, the CMO issued a statement informing about the fellowship. Sarma has been invited to visit Singapore to receive the fellowship that is awarded as a mark of respect for the country's development and contribution towards advancing bilateral relations, the CMO said.

The Li Kuan Yu Exchange Fellowship is awarded as a mark of respect to Singapore's founding prime minister Li Kuan Yew's contribution to the nation. Singapore. It is sponsored by the Singapore Prime Minister.

