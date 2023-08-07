New Delhi: While the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has withdrawn support to the BJP government in Manipur, as many as 20 MLAs of different party affiliations are likely to skip the special Assembly session being convened this month to discuss the ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

All 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs are likely to skip the Assembly session in Imphal citing a threat to their security. Of these 10 MLAs, two are from the KPA, seven are from the BJP and one is independent. Kuki organisations like Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Kuki Chiefs’ Association (KSAM) an the Kuki Women Union (KWU) have also urged the MLAs not to go to Imphal because of the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The ethnic conflict erupted in Manipur on May 3 after the state’s High Court recommended that the demand of the Meiteis for Scheduled ST status be considered. While the Meiteis form the majority population in the state and mainly live in the Imphal valley, the Kuki-Zomis and the Nagas living in the hills enjoy ST status.

While the Kukis claim that giving ST status will give Meiteis the right to buy land in the hills, the Meiteis say that the conflict is a result of retaliation by the Kukis against the government’s crackdown on drug smuggling from across the border from Myanmar and poppy cultivation in the hills of the state. In the last five years, poppy cultivation had spread to 15,400 acres of land in the hills. Over 2,500 people have been arrested during this period under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Also read: Kuki MLAs afraid of travelling to Imphal, likely to skip assembly session

According to observers, there is a narco-terror angle to this whole conflict. Ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) in conflict-hit neighbouring Myanmar who are also involved in drug smuggling have crossed over to Manipur and are involved in the ongoing violence. Chin refugees, who are racially similar to the Kukis, have also crossed over from Myanmar to Manipur because of the violent clashes between the EAOs and the military in India’s eastern neighbour.

Following the outbreak of violence, the 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs submitted a petition to the central government demanding a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated areas. The Manipur Legislative Assembly Privilege Committee then issued a show-cause notice to all the 10 MLAs. “By demanding a separate administration, these MLAs violated the oath they had taken while taking office,” a source familiar with the developments told ETV Bharat. “If they come for the Assembly session, they will be bound to respond to the show-cause notice.”

Meanwhile, the 10 Naga MLAs in the assembly are also unlikely to attend the session. Of these 10 MLAs, five are from the Naga People’s Front (NPF), two are from the National People’s Party (NPP), two are from the BJP and one is independent. Though the Nagas are not involved in the current conflict, the Naga Hoho, a powerful bloc of Naga civic bodies, has asked these MLAs to refrain from attending the session as the Manipur government has been opposing peace talks between the Centre and Naga groups.

The source pointed out that the Assembly session has been convened from August 21 especially to discuss the ongoing crisis in Manipur. “The Nagas feel that the issue of Manipur’s territorial integrity will come up during the session, which they don’t want,” the source explained. “This will obviously go against the demand of the 75-year-old Naga insurgency that seeks a greater Nagaland comprising Naga-dominated areas of different states in the Northeast, including Manipur.”

If all the MLAs from both the Kuki and Naga sides don’t attend the Assembly session, the question arises as to whether the session will have any meaning. After all, the specially convened session will need representation from all communities if the crisis has to be discussed.

Also read: Manipur violence: SC proposes committee of 3 former HC judges; retired IPS officer to oversee CBI probe