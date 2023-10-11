Six minor Assam wrestlers coach fell sick over food poisoning in Brahmputra Mail
Published: 38 minutes ago
Guwahati/Patna: As many as six minor wrestlers of Assam and their coach fell unconscious in Brahmaputra Mail due to food poisoning and excessive heat and humidity.
As many as 34 players of Assam wrestling team took part in the wrestling competition held in Madhya Pradesh. They were returning to Assam after participating in a junior wrestling competition in Bhopal from October 1 to 7. The wrestlers (all girls) and their coach have reservations till Patna in one train. After reaching here on Tuesday afternoon, they consumed food near the railway station and boarded the Brahmaputra mail.
As the wrestlers had no reservations in this train, they boarded on a general compartment despite the heavy rush. As the heat and humidity was very high and passengers were also in large numbers, their health deteriorated at Kiul railway station.
Coach Pappu Kumar took them to the AC coach but their health did not improve and they fell unconscious. When the train reached Jamalpur railway station, the sick wrestlers were rushed to a railway hospital where their condition is improving. The victims are identified as Jyoti (15), Mausami (13), Sanjeeta (14), Pranita (13), Pribkar Das (17) and Sunita (16).“We have given preliminary treatment to the players and the coach. Their health is improving and are out of danger,” Sanjay Kumar, in charge of railway hospital Jamalpur. There were 34 male and female wrestlers who went to Madhya Pradesh for the national junior wrestling competition.