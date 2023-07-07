Imphal (Manipur): At least two people were killed and four others injured during a shootout between two armed groups in Manipur's Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas on Friday, officials said. The incident took place early morning near the Phougakchao Ikhai village. The injured people have been taken to the Churachandpur Hospital. Para-military and Manipur armed police personnel immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the armed cadres. Further details are awaited. (IANS)