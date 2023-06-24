Guwahati (Assam) : The death toll in the continuing Assam floods reached two following the drowning of one more person in the swirling waters in Nalbari district. Several rivers including the Brahmaputra continued to be in spate due to the incessant rains. In all, about 4.90 lakh people have been affected in over 19 districts in the State.

Crops in about 10,782.80 hectares have been submerged in the deluge that paralysed general life in over 1,538 villages. A report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) indicated that nearly 2.67 lakh people have been affected in the Bajali district alone, which is the worst hit in the State.

Another 80,061 people were affected in Nalbari, 73,233 people in Barpeta, 22,577 people in Lakhimpur districts and so on. The Brahmaputra River is still flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in the Jorhat district, besides several other points. Also, over 4 domestic animals have been affected by the latest floods.

The respective district administrations swung into action and initiated relief and restoration activities. Over 140 relief camps and 75 relief distribution centres were opened in flood-hit districts. Many of the affected persons were seen taking shelter on roadsides and embankments.

Irrigation canals, school buildings, roads and bridges have been damaged in many places. In the Bajali district, where the flood damage was very high, over 368.30 hectares of croplands remained submerged. The flood waters of the Pahumara River breached the embankment at the Doloi Gaon Shantipur village and nearly 10 houses in the village were washed away in the flood waters.