Imphal (Manipur): Amid the violence in Manipur that has claimed at least 80 lives so far, Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, was appointed as the new Director General of Police of the violence-hit state replacing P Doungel, who has been transferred to the post of OSD (Home), according to an official order by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The move comes amid reports of fresh violence in the state involving the warring Meitei and Kuki communities. The reshuffle is seen as an attempt to balance local dynamics by bringing in a non-tribal, non-Meitei police chief. It aims to avoid any potential controversy. Ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Also read: Panel led by retired HC judge to probe Manipur violence, says Amit Shah

The decision to replace the police chief was announced on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his four-day visit to Manipur. Shah announced the constitution of a probe panel led by the rank of a retired chief justice of a high court to investigate the violence that erupted in the state. He also announced the formation of a peace committee under the leadership of the state Governor.

On Tuesday, Rajiv Singh, who was working as an inspector general with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest," the union home ministry order had said.

Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the central government appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.