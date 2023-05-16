New Delhi: Security agencies have deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and quadcopters along the Indo-Myanmar border to check the intrusion by the insurgent groups from across the border. The fresh deployment took place after intelligence reports suggested that several of the insurgent outfits based in Myanmar might try to sneak into India to create disturbances.

"We have received intelligence inputs that several Kuki and Naga militant outfits might try to sneak into Manipur to create disturbances in the already trouble-torn state," a senior security official privy to the intelligence reports said. Apart from using UAVs, quadcopters and tracker dogs, the security agencies were also conducting area domination exercises to foil insurgent outfits' bid to take advantage of the prevailing situation, the official said.

A major portion of the 1643 km Indo-Myanmar border is porous and several Indian insurgent groups in Myanmar always try to make an intrusion to the Indian side of the border. A senior government official told ETV Bharat that several attempts to fence the border remain unsuccessful due to various reasons like hilly terrains, and protests by tribal communities living along the international border among others.

Since there was no fencing along the India-Myanmar border, cross-border crimes continued unabated in this region. Camps of several Manipur-based insurgent outfits, including People's Liberation Army (PLA), United National Liberation Front of Manipur (UNLF), United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), People's Liberation Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) having their proximity with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-Khaplang) are active in Myanmar. A few other insurgent outfits like the Kuki National Front (KNF) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) have also set up their camps in Myanmar.

Also read: Manipur Violence: Aerial surveillance by UAVs and Army Helicopters along Indo-Myanmar border

Meanwhile, the European Manipuri Association (EMA), a pan-European organisation comprising multiple ethnic groups from Manipur has appealed for peace and reconciliation in Manipur as the violence still continues between sections of Meitei and Kuki communities. "The association urges all armed groups and other organizations to cessation of violence. People living in Imphal Valley and beyond have been facing hardships due to the blocking of the national highways in Manipur. People are not receiving essential items as well as medicines," said Sagolsem Biramani, executive member of the EMA.