SEARCH OPERATION RESUMES TO TRACE MISSING ARUNACHAL PRADESH MOUNTAINEERS

Tezpur: Search operation has resumed to trace Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Everest and his associate Niki Dao who went missing during an expedition to Mount Khayarii Satam on August 17 last year. A 34-member rescue team successfully reached the last village in East Kameng district. This was revealed in a telephonic interview conducted by ETV Bharat with Tapi Mra's sister, Yatok Mra Nilo.

Tapi Mra's sister explained that the family took up the search operation by themselves as the official Army-led rescue efforts ceased last year. The family has invested nearly Rs one crore in this ongoing operation. Initially, scheduled to begin in July, the operation was postponed due to poor response from the authorities.

The two mountaineers had vanished near Seppa in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. Tapi Mra, an experienced mountaineer with notable achievements in India, USA, Australia and Nepal had embarked on this climb with Niki Dao.

Initially, the rescue operation undertaken by the Army and locals, faced challenges due to adverse weather conditions and it was suspended by the administration in October. Months later, a family-initiated search and rescue team, led by Everest climber Tagit Sorang, retrieved materials used by the climbers, reviving hopes for a breakthrough.

Yatok Mra Nilo, Tapi Mra's sister, said that the family remains connected with the rescue team via satellite phones. The team includes several mountaineers and family members of the missing mountaineers. On Monday, the search team reached Bheo, the last village with road connectivity as it plans to reach the base camp of Mount Khayarii Satam by August 12. After spending two nights at the base camp, the team plans to head towards Khayarii Satam on August 14 provided the weather condition is conducive.

According to Yatok Mra Nilo, if the weather permits the team plans to deploy technical equipment and experts at the base camp using helicopter. With every passing day of their relentless pursuit, the hope of reuniting with the missing mountaineers fuels their determination.