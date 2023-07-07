RUCKUS INSIDE TRIPURA ASSEMBLY OVER BJP MLA PORN WATCHING ISSUE

Agartala: A ruckus broke out on Friday between the MLAs of BJP and Tipra MOTHA parties inside the Tripura assembly over a purported video showing BJP MLA Jadav Lak Nath watching porn inside the assembly. The virtual tug of war between the MLAs is also being widely shared on social media. Sources said that the ruckus broke out soon after opposition party leader, Animesh Debbarma raised a question on the porn movie-watching by BJP MLA, Jadav Lak Nath and demanded action against him.

Jadav represents the Tripura Bagbassa Assembly seat. While Opposition leader Debbarma wanted a debate on the issue, the Speaker of the House turned down the request and instead asked the opposition MLAs to focus on “some other important issues” which enraged the opposition leaders. This led to chaos inside the assembly as MLAs of opposition parties started agitating and shouting slogans in favour of their demand.

The protest turned ugly as the MLAs from the two sides almost came to blows in the well of the house. Sources said that five MLAs from the house were suspended by the Speaker. A video of the ruckus has surfaced on the internet showing the MLAs involved in a ruckus. The marshals however overwhelm the protesting MLAs and taking them out of the assembly.

In another video, the marshals are seen forming a human chain around teh chair of the Tripur assembly speaker while the warring come to blows against each other. Pertinently BJP MLA Jadav Lak Nath has been accused of watching porn videos during the previous Tripura Assembly Session in March this year.