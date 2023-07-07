RUCKUS INSIDE MANIPUR ASSEMBLY AS RULING OPPN MLAS SLUG IT OUT OVER BJP LEADER PORN WATCHING ISSUE

Agartala: Amid large scale death and destruction in violence hit Manipur, a ruckus broke out between the MLAs of ruling BJP and opposition Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) over the video showing BJP MLA Jadav Lak Nath inside the Manipur assembly in capital Imphal on Friday.

The footage of the MLAs involved in a virtual tug of war has gone viral on social media. Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the well of the Manipur assembly on Friday as BJP and Tipra MOTHA MLAs came to blows with each other. The fistfight ensued soon after the principle opposition TIPRA Motha demanded a debate over the purported video showing BJP MLA Jadav Lak Nath, who represents the Tripura Bagbassa Assembly, watching porn videos.

Opposition party leader, Animesh Debbarma raised a question on the porn movie-watching issue and demanded a debate. However the Speaker of the House while turning down Debbarma's request and instead asked the members to focus on “some other important issues”. This enraged the opposition MLAs who came to the well of the house and protested against the Speaker's statement.

The protesting opposition MLAs also raised slogans against the ruling party even as the MLAs from the two sides came to blows with each other. The marshals soon swung into action to prevent the fight turn ugly as a tug of war ensued between the MLAs of the ruling BJP and opposition. Offficial sources said that five MLAs from the house were suspended by the Speaker for the ruckus.

A video of the incident is also being widely shared. In the video, the MLAs can be seen coming to blows against each other but are blocked by the marshals who form a human chain to shield around the Speaker's chair.