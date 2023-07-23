Guwahati: Amid rising incidents of mobile thefts and snatching, robbers have now made a senior official of the Assam Police their victim. A group of thieves snatched the mobile phone of Law and Order Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vivek Raj Singh during morning walk on Sunday in Guwahati.

According to police, Singh was on his routine morning walk in the peaceful residential area of Ulubaria when the thieves stopped him and escaped with his cell phone before he could realise anything. The incident has raised concerns over the security of high-profile officers in their own residential areas. The Guwahati Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident so as to nab the culprits and recover the stolen phone as soon as possible.

This incident came to light days after a case of burglary was recorded in the house of another senior police official. Robbers had forced their entry into the residence of another senior police officer, Tapan Kumar Deka, who is currently the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Deka was not at home when the incident took place. The two consecutive attacks on high-profile officials has prompted the authorities to intensify the security measures across the city.

The entire region has been put on high alert. Citizens have been requested to remain vigilant and report about any suspicious activity that they come across to help police in their investigation.

The safety and security of the public as well as the law enforcement officials are of utmost importance, said a senior police official. He said that efforts are on to arrest the culprits and ensure a safe environment for all residents.