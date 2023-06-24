RISE IN COMPLAINTS AFTER MANIPUR VIOLENCE SAYS NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR SCHEDULED TRIBES CHAIRMAN

New Delhi: "The number of complaints lodged by tribals with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes from Manipur is on the rise after violence broke out. However, we can't disclose how many complaints they have received till date", said Harsh Chauhan, chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST). Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Chairman of the ST Commission said, "There is no surprise in the sudden rise in complaints from Manipur as whenever there is violence, this pattern was observed." It may be recalled that Manipur is in the grip of ethnic violence between the tribals Kuki-Zomi-Naga and the Meitei communities. More than 100 people have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced since the violence erupted on May 3.

Excerpts from the interview

Q We have been seeing the ethnic strife between the tribal communities in Manipur, especially between the Kukis and Meitis. Any details on the number of complaints received by the NCST from Manipur?

Yes, we have been receiving several complaints from Manipur since the violence erupted. It's a continuous process. We are also in touch with the Union and the state governments.

Q How many complaints have you received from Manipur since May 3?

We can't release the data at this moment. As I told you, it's a routine and a continuous process. We cannot say or comment anything on this as we don't have the authority. But, I can say this with conformity that we are in touch with the Centre and the State governments.

Q Any specific details that you can share with us?

We submitted the reports to the state government (Manipur government). We cannot reveal it in the public domain regarding the number of complaints that we have received from Manipur.

Q How many complaints have you received from Kuki and the Meiti communities?

We are receiving several complaints from Manipur from several communities. We don't have specific data on the number of complaints received from each tribal community.

Q Has cases increased since May 3?

Yes, the cases increased in Manipur since the violence erupted. But, it's a natural process as whenever violence breaks out, the number of complaints increases just like when violence took place in West Bengal, the number of complaints increased. So, it is not surprising that complaints from Manipur have been increased.

It is noteworthy that since the last few days the situation in Manipur has only deteriorated with several reports claiming the continuous skirmishes between the security forces and locals with the latter not allowing the supply of essential items to the former and preventing their movement in conflict-ridden areas, both in the Imphal valley and in the tribal-dominated hills.

Last week at a press briefing by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, replying to a question posed by this reporter on the situation in Manipur and how the Tribal Affairs Ministry view this, the Union Minister replied, "Let the time come. Only then we'll speak."