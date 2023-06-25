Rain update: Over 4 lakh hit in Assam floods; monsoon reaches Mumbai, Delhi

Guwahati/Delhi/Mumbai: The flood situation remained grim on Sunday in Assam, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts in the northeastern state. Also in a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.

Assam Floods: Water levels have started to recede. According to officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), so far three persons have lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the state. The ASDMA officials also said over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Udalguri districts.

The administration is operating 101 relief camps in these districts, where 81,352 persons have taken shelter, and running 119 relief distribution centres in five districts. Currently, 1,118 villages are under water and 8,469.56 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam. Massive erosion was witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara, and Udalguri.

Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Darrang, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Udalguri, and Lakhimpur. Places in Karimganj have also reported incidents of landslides due to incessant rainfall. Urban areas were inundated at several places in the Darrang district. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Neamatighat.

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured him of all possible Central help to deal with the flood situation in the northeastern state. The Home Minister said that the Narendra Modi-led regime stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times.

"I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby," Shah said in a Tweet.

Monsoon enters Mumbai and Delhi: On a rare occasion, Monsoon entered Mumbai and Delhi together on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said while the monsoon hit the national capital two days earlier than scheduled, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late. An IMD official said, "The Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi on June 25." Usually, the monsoon reaches Mumbai by June 11, and Delhi by June 27. IMD said Safdarjung received 47.2 mm of rainfall and Palam received 22.0 mm of rainfall till 05.30 am. Drizzle continues over most parts of Delhi.

Building collapse in Mumbai: A portion of a ground-plus-three-floor residential building collapsed in the suburban Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Sunday morning. According to Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, four people have been safely rescued and two people are still trapped inside even as rescue work is underway.

Monsoon also reaches MP: On Sunday, the southwest monsoon also entered eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. The monsoon is expected to cover the entire Madhya Pradesh by June 28 or 29. Intermittent showers in parts of the state have brought some respite to residents from the sweltering heat.

