Aizawl (Mizoram) : Massive crowds greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he undertook a padayatra in Aizawl on Monday. After reaching the capital of poll-bound Mizoram, he began the march from Chanmari junction and walked through the winding roads of the city amid Congress supporters waving party flags.

Normally top leaders of the mainstream political parties take out massive road shows and address huge public meetings during elections but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have decided to set a new trend. The Gandhi scion turned foot march-savvy after the tremendous response from his party cadres to his cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

He waved at people waiting on both sides of the road, and shook hands and interacted with those coming to meet him during the padayatra. Some also took selfies with the Congress leader. Traditional dances were also performed during the march. Gandhi is scheduled to walk till Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of around 4-5 km and address a rally near the governor's house after the conclusion of the march.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7. The northeastern state is going to polls next month along with four other States - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. These elections of five states are being seen as a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (with agency inputs)