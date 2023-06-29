Imphal (Manipur): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the Manipur police on Thursday in Bishnupur, approximately 20 kilometers from Imphal. The convoy, en route to Churachandpur to assess the situation in the violence-stricken region and visit relief camps, was stopped due to concerns of potential violence along the route. Authorities reported incidents of burnt tires and stones thrown at the convoy near Utlou village in the Bishnupur district, prompting the police to take precautionary measures.

"Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us?," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to Venugopal, he does not know why police are not allowing Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders to move ahead. "Rahul Gandhi's visit is to meet the affected people only. We travelled around 20-25 kilometers but there was no road blockage anywhere. Rahul Gandhi is sitting inside the car. I do not know who has instructed the local police," added Venugopal, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

A police officer explained that the decision to halt the convoy in Bishnupur was made to prevent any further untoward incidents from occurring. Meanwhile, Congress party officials are engaged in discussions with the police and Army authorities to ensure the safe passage of their leader through the region.

The ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in the loss of over 100 lives in Manipur. The initial outbreak of violence transpired on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Manipur's population consists of approximately 53 percent Meiteis, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, while the remaining 40 percent comprises the tribal groups of Nagas and Kukis, primarily residing in the hill districts.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning arrived in Imphal to commence his visit to the violence-affected state. His visit aims to address the grievances of the affected people and assess the situation on the ground. KC Venugopal confirmed that Rahul Gandhi would tour Manipur on June 29 and June 30, during which he will visit relief camps and meet with those displaced by the ethnic clashes.

This visit marks Rahul Gandhi's first trip to Manipur since the eruption of violence on May 3. After reaching Imphal, he will proceed to Churachandpur district to visit relief camps and interact with the affected individuals. Additionally, he is scheduled to visit Moirang in the Bishnupur district, where he will engage with the displaced population.

Manipur has been gripped by tension and unrest ever since the clashes unfolded during the rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) on May 3. The protest was against the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Opposition parties have criticized Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his alleged failure to address the situation effectively and have also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on the matter.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur carries significant weight as it demonstrates his commitment to addressing the grievances of the affected communities and provides an opportunity to assess the ground reality. The Congress leader's presence in the region is expected to draw attention to the ongoing violence and urge the government to take necessary measures to restore peace and harmony in Manipur.

