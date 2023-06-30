Imphal (Manipur): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met violence-affected people in Manipur's Churachandpur on the first day of his two-day visit to the state that has seen ethnic violence. Congress leaders, who earlier alleged that the authorities were preventing him from meeting victims, later said the administration did not permit him to come to Moirang.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet earlier said Manipur needs healing and peace has to be the only priority. "I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It's very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," he said. He also visited a relief camp near the state capital.

The Congress said that despite "attempts and hurdles by the government", Rahul Gandhi met victims of violence. "He assured them that he is always with them. He assured them that situation will return to normal, the fire of enmity will get doused, there will love among people," Congress said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed in Imphal on Thursday, returned to the state capital after local police prevented his convoy from proceeding to Churachandpur. Police said it had been done for "security" reasons and the Congress leader could go by air.

"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is the possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we're not allowed him," Bishnupur Superintendent of Police (SP) Heisnam Balram Singh told ANI.

The Congress leader's convoy was stopped at a checkpost near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometres from Imphal. Police, party workers and locals staged a protest and later, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Congress leaders accused the government of "stopping" Rahul Gandhi.

"We don't know why the government stopped us. Rahul Gandhi's visit will strengthen the peace efforts... The condition is pathetic in all areas. We have to listen to them, Rahul Gandhi listens to everyone's stories. He has given the message that peace will come, that they should not worry and that everyone is with them," party leader KC Venugopal said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the government over police stopping Rahul Gandhi "He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state. PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself", Kharge said in a tweet.

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh rejected criticism that Rahul Gandhi was trying to politicise the situation. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that it is the duty of every patriot to make efforts for peace and brotherhood in the country.

"It is the duty of every patriot to make efforts for peace and brotherhood in the country. Rahul Gandhi has gone to share the pain of the citizens of Manipur and spread the message of peace. The BJP government should also do the same. Why does the government want to stop Rahul Gandhi?" she asked in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said no one should try to derive political benefit from the situation. "Considering the situation in Manipur, the central & state government are responsible to bring the situation there under control...There is no need for any political leader to go there, they won't be bringing any resolution to the situation, if there's any positive output of their visit, then it is another thing otherwise there will be just a media episode...we should not get any political benefit out of the sad situation of a state," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Rahul Gandhi for his visit. "Rahul and responsibility never travel together. Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur is irresponsible. It is with sadness that I have to say that his adamancy is not correct," Patra said. (ANI)