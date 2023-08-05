RAHUL GANDHI LIKELY TO UNDERTAKE SECOND LEG OF BHARAT JODO YATRA FROM ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Guwahati: After receiving a reprieve from the Supreme Court in the 'Modi' surname defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to undertake the second phase of his ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in September. The news has sparked enthusiasm among Congress members and the opposition alliance "INDIA" nationwide.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assam legislative assembly, Debabrata Saikia expressed his contentment over the Supreme Court's ruling, which stayed the two-year conviction against Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to reporters, Saikia hailed the apex court's ruling as "the victory of democracy and the judiciary." He emphasised the role of the Opposition's team INDIA in upholding healthy democracy and values in the country.

In his statement, Debabrata Saikia also hinted at the upcoming second phase of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', a nationwide journey aimed at connecting with the people and addressing their concerns. According to him, the Yatra is slated to commence in the first half of September.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi embodies empathy and understanding: Takes Bharat Jodo Yatra to Azadpur Mandi

"The Supreme Court's verdict on Friday reinforced Rahul Gandhi's commitment to serving the nation. Despite his disqualification from the MP post, he vowed to continue his mission. As a result, Rahul Gandhi announced the launch of the second phase of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'," Saikia shared with optimism.

While specific details of the Yatra are yet to be disclosed, there is anticipation that the journey will initiate from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. This choice highlights the party's focus on engaging with the diverse cultures and communities of the northeastern states. Saikia also shed light on an important meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on August 8. The meeting aims to strategise and streamline the opposition's agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Regular meetings are already being conducted to discuss the opposition's vision and approach. On August 8, we are convening another significant meeting to expedite the election preparations. The opposition is fervently gearing up for the challenges ahead," Saikia emphasised.