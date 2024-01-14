For PM Modi, BJP, RSS Manipur is not part of India: Rahul Gandhi

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party of not empathising with the people of Manipur as they do not consider the state to be a part of India. Manipur is a symbol of the BJP's politics and BJP-RSS's hatred and ideology, he said.

Kicking off the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Imphal, Gandhi said, "For PM Modi, BJP and RSS, Manipur is not a part of India. Your (people of Manipur) sorrow and pain has never been their sorrow and pain."

The Congress leader said that PM Modi has not visited violence-hit Manipur even though people suffered huge losses. "People lost their lives and saw their near ones dying before their eyes. But PM Modi could not come here to wipe your tears, embrace or hold your hands. This is utterly shameful," he said.

Gandhi further said that what was known as Manipur changed after June 29. The state got divided, hatred spread and lakhs of people suffered huge losses, he said. "I am in politics since 2004. This is the first time that I visited a place in India where the infrastructure of governance has completely collapsed," he added.

Assuring people to return whatever the people of Manipur lost, Gandhi said that they would restore harmony, peace and affection in the state. "You have lost whatever you had valued. Believe us, we will find out what you have lost and valued and bring it back to you. We all understand the pain, hurt and suffering people of Manipur went through. We promise to bring back the peace, affection and harmony that existed here," he said.