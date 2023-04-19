Karimganj Assam A woman gave birth to quadruplets in Assam s Karimganj district on Tuesday The four newborns are doing well and have been under observation at the NeoNatal Intensive Care Unit NICU of a private hospital A doctor at the hospital also said that the medical condition of the mother after giving birth to four newborns has been stable The pregnant woman Janata Khachia had been admitted to the Christian Missionary Hospital in the Bazarichara area of the district at 3 am on Monday Doctors carried out a Caesarean section at 7 am on Tuesday The newborns include three boys and one girl The newborns are currently in the baby care unit nursery of the hospital under the supervision of doctors Also read Kangaroo mother care therapy saves newborn s life in ChhattisgarhThe father of the quadruplets Lasting Khachia hails from Khasia Pugni in Dalgram area of the district He is a resident of Neelam Bazar area in South Karimganj The woman has a daughter before giving birth to quadruplets Khachia who was waiting in the lounge of the hospital was beaming with joy With the birth of quadruplets the strength of my family members has gone up to seven God gifted us four babies I am extremely happy On the other hand Dr Chandan in charge of the hospital said It was the first of its kind Caesarean in our hospital wherein a pregnant woman gave birth to four babies The mother and four babies are in perfect health and they are doing well The babies have been kept in the hospital s nursery for observation