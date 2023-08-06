PUBLIC OUTCRY OVER NON INCLUSION OF LAKHIMPUR DHEMAJI DISTRICT UNDER AMRIT BHARAT STATION SCHEME

Lakhimpur (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched development schemes for 508 railway stations across the nation, aiming to bolster railway infrastructure. However, the exclusion of stations in the Lakhimpur-Dhemaji district of Assam, which is crucial for the country's defence, has triggered a wave of discontent among citizens.

During the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the meter gauge railway service was extended up to Murkongselek, encompassing Lakhimpur-Dhemaji on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra to aid defence efforts. Subsequently, this railway track played a pivotal role in fostering socio-economic development in the region. Following public demand for an upgrade, the track was converted to broad gauge a few years ago.

However, this vital railway track has not been included in the list of 508 stations earmarked for development under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme by the Centre. Infact, none of the stations in the Lakhimpur-Dhemaji district has been included, leading to an outcry among the common people.

Now, local MP Pradan Baruah and MLA Manab Deka are facing public ire and are being chastised for their inability to secure inclusion of even a single station in the Lakhimpur-Dhemaji district under the scheme.

Notably, the Lilabari airport in Lakhimpur is set to play a critical role in wartime situation. With fighter aircrafts and landing checks already completed, the airport stands ready for deployment during emergencies. However, the strategic importance of railway services in the region seems to have been overlooked, intensifying frustration among the Lakhimpur people.

Also Read: Corruption, dynasty, appeasement should quit India..: PM Modi

People are demanding explanations from the MP for this omission and pressing for urgent action to rectify the situation. The railway track's strategic significance for the defence of the northern bank of the Brahmaputra cannot be understated, making its exclusion from the development scheme all the more perplexing to the local populace, a local resident said.