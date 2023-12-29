ULFA's pro-talks faction signs peace accord with Centre, Assam government

New Delhi/Guwahati: Pro-talks faction of insurgent group ULFA on Friday signed peace accord with Centre, Assam government in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"Today is a joy day for me. (It is) a historic day for the future of Assam," the Union Home Minister said. The agreement, signed on Friday, came after 12 years of unconditional negotiations between the ULFA faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa and the government, officials said.

The peace pact is expected to end decades old insurgency in Assam. However, the hardline faction of the ULFA headed by Paresh Baruah is not part of the agreement. Baruah is believed to be residing at a place along the China-Myanmar border.

The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990.

The Rajkhowa faction joined peace talks with the government on September 3, 2011, after an agreement for Suspension of Operations (SoO) was signed between it and central and state governments.

"For a long time, Assam, Northeast faced violence and after PM Modi became PM in 2014, efforts were made to reduce the gap between Delhi and Northeast," added Shah.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his part informed that three accords have been signed. " Today is a historic day for Assam. During PM Modi's tenure, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, work for Assam's peace was always underway...three accords have been signed and with three accords tribal militancy has come to an end in Assam," he added.