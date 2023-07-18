PRESENT CONFLICT IN MANIPUR SHOWS FOREIGN MILITIA WAGING WAR AGAINST STATE AND CENTRAL SECURITY FORCES BJP MLA

New Delhi: As ethnic clashes in Manipur crossed 75 days on Tuesday, a BJP lawmaker in the State termed the present violence as a conflict between illegal armed groups and foreign militia, who are waging war against the State and Central Security Forces. “Initially, it was more of an ethnic conflict because of the involvement of two ethnic groups in the State. Now, the second phase is more of a conflict between illegal armed groups and foreign militias, who are waging war against the State and Central Security Forces,” said Rajkumar Imo Singh, BJP MLA, while talking to ETV Bharat.

He said that foreign insurgents coming from Myanmar are getting involved in the present form of violence. “We have an open and porous border with Myanmar. We all know several of the armed militant groups are taking shelter in Myanmar. And taking advantage of the present situation, the armed militia are raging a war against India,” Singh said. The lawmaker also hinted at the involvement of a third country in the ongoing violence.

“How and from where the arms and ammunition are coming, who are supplying these to the illegal armed forces and the foreign militia, and how is this ammunition getting replenished over the last few months?” asked Singh. He said that the violence certainly seems to do more with government action against illegal migrants across the State, action against poppy cultivation and war against drugs and eviction from forest land.

“These government measures affected a certain section of the community more than others. The government action will ultimately protect all the indigenous people of the State,” said Singh. Hailing the steps taken by both the Central and State governments in tackling the present situation, Singh said that more proactive measures and stringent actions need to be taken up by the Central Government to bring peace and normalcy to the State.

Meanwhile, security has been put on high alert along the Nagaland-Manipur border following the killing of a Naga woman by unidentified assailants. Lucy Maring, a 55-year-old Naga woman, was found murdered at Keibi Heikakmapal Maning Ching in Imphal East District on Saturday. “The security agencies along the Nagaland-Manipur border have been put on high alert. All the agencies have been asked to make extra vigil to stop the Manipur violence in Nagaland,” said a government official privy to the development over the present conflict. The United Naga Council (UNC) has also vehemently condemned the killing of a Naga woman in Manipur.