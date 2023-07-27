Guwahati: Post-panchayat elections violence forced the 'exodus' of 65 BJP workers including 27 elected representatives from West Bengal to Assam. The BJP alleged that these leaders and activists were mainly targeted after they refused to join Trinamool Congress.

Soon after the panchayat polls results came out, BJP leaders and activists from the eastern state started fleeing to the neighbouring northeastern state along with their families to save their lives in the face of alleged attacks by Trinamool Congress cadres. The winning members of the saffron party have sought refuge in the BJP-ruled state.

A group of 65 people, including men, women, and children, took shelter in Guwahati's Dhirenpara area. They belong to gram panchayats under Malda and Habibpur districts of West Bengal. Among them, 27 are elected representatives, who emerged victorious in the Panchayat elections. Fearful of the intimidation, which they alleged, these representatives fled to Guwahati with their families, some even holding babies in their laps.

According to their accounts shared with ETV Bharat correspondent, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal wrongly used the administration to 'intimidate' the BJP leaders, cadres and their family members, who were meted out physical and mental torture with 'death threats'. Some of the BJP workers were even kidnapped.

Speaking about their ordeal, they revealed that they sought refuge in Guwahati to ensure their safety. However, aggrieved party men said they want to return to their homes once the situation stabilises and the date for the council's formation is confirmed. The winning candidates said their joy of winning seats in their respective seats in panchayat polls was shortlived as they fear for their safety now.

In a gesture of support, BJP workers in Guwahati have provided them with essential amenities, including accommodation, food, and sustenance. Meanwhile, the party leadership is actively monitoring their situation.

Councillor Gaur Gopal Mandal of Ward 20 and Councilor Sandip Deb of Ward no. 21 in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation ensured necessary arrangements for part members' smooth stays in the Assam capital. The group arrived in Guwahati on July 18 and initially sought shelter in Bharat Seva Ashram before being accommodated in the homes of BJP workers in Dhirenpara. The situation reflects the grave security scenario of the Panchayat election-related violence in West Bengal.