POLICE STATION ATTACKED VEHICLES TORCHED IN MEGHALAYA

Shillong: A police station in Shillong was attacked and three vehicles parked inside the compound were torched after policemen allegedly refused to register complaints by two groups of people who were engaged in an altercation over some dispute, a senior officer said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Laitumkhrah police station here on Thursday night when two groups of people got involved in a heated exchange of words and reached the police station and argued with policemen to register complaints, he said.

"The situation turned violent when unidentified people gathered outside the police station, hurled stones, and set on fire three vehicles and a motorcycle parked inside the premises," the police officer told the news agency. East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtynger said a case has been registered and an FIR received from one of the parties was registered.

He said that an investigation into the matter is on. The SP said the scuffle between two groups of people started as a minor incident in which only a few people were involved in the altercation. Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is the local MLA, condemned the attack and visited the police station accompanied by the SP and other senior district police officers.

While condemning the attack, Lyngdoh blamed alcohol influence to be the cause of the altercation initially which led to the attack on police vehicles and some stone pelting at the police station. The SP said an FIR was received and assured that all those involved will be booked as per law. (PTI)