Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into Guwahati on Friday on a day-long trip where he was inaugurating the Rs 1,123 crore medical facility, the first AIIMS in the North East, to the nation. His other programmes include dedication Rs 14,300 crore worth of development projects on the first day of the state's spring festival 'Rongali Bihu'.

He was received at the airport by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, before departing for the first programme of the day at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati at Changsari in Kamrup (Rural) district. He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.

AIIMS in Guwahati will boost Assam's health infrastructure and also help the entire Northeast. It will make quality healthcare even more accessible, Modi said in a tweet about the inauguration event. According to the PMO, the operationalization of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire North-East region.

The PMO termed it as "a testimony of the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthen health infrastructure across the country." It added that the foundation stone of this Hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister in May 2017. "AIIMS Guwahati is a state of the art Hospital having capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year. The Hospital will provide world class health facilities to the people of North east," the statement read.

Modi on Thursday tweeted: "It is a delight to be among my sisters and brothers of Assam to mark the special occasion of Bohag Bihu. On the 14th, various development works will either be launched or their foundation stones would be laid, which will make it an even more special Bihu."