West Imphal: As the situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile, the people in the northeastern state on Sunday smashed the radios in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the situation in the northeastern state in the latest episode of Mann ki Baat.

All India Radio airs every episode of Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', a monthly radio program where he interacts with the citizens on various issues. Mired in ethnic violence for over a month, Manipur surprisingly found no mention in the latest episode aired on Sunday. Besides, the Prime Minister is yet to comment on the situation in the northeastern state, where over 100 people have been killed and properties worth crores destroyed in the violence involving Kukis and Meitis.

A video shared by prominent supreme court lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Twitter on Sunday showed men and women smashing radios in the middle of the road in Imphal West and then stomping on the broken pieces as others around them shout slogans against PM's 'Mann ki Baat'. "People of Manipur give a taste of their Man-ki-bat to Modi!" Bhushan tweeted.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, the opposition parties have questioned PM Modi's silence on the matter. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet on Sunday said, "So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun (silence) on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India's great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also hit out at the Prime Minister saying it was now time for 'Manipur ki Baat'. TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra in a Tweet said, "Enough Mann Ki Baat now is time for some Manipur ki Baat. Honourable PM @narendramodiji."

