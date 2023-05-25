PEOPLE IN NORTHEAST PRONE TO CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES ESPECIALLY STROKE SCIENTISTS

New Delhi Even as India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the incidents of stroke and heart attack experts in the field of medical science on Thursday revealed that Indias Northeast especially Assam is at high risk of cardiovascular diseases“If you look at Northeast and especially Assam there is a high risk of stroke In Northeast India there is a practice especially in tea garden areas where they use or add salt to the tea During humid months and hot months they lose a lot of salt So this is one of the reasons for maximum stroke in Northeast Dr Jeyaraj Durai Pandian presidentelect of World Stroke Organisation told ETV Bharat in New Delhi He further said that lifestyle factors and diet patterns may also have high salt content and that is another reason for a high number of strokes “We need to do a lot of campaigns and public awareness to avoid the use of salt and lifestyle changes ICMR is already taking steps in this direction said Dr Pandian who is also a neurology professor at the Christian Medical College and Hospital in PunjabGiving an estimate Dr Pandian said that there are 192200 incidents of strokes per one lakh population in the Northeast The prevalence of hypertension a major risk factor for stroke amongst people in Assam and especially tea garden workers has been reported to be 33 per cent to 608 per centWhen contacted a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Science ICMR also admitted that the number of hemorrhagic strokes is high in the northeastern region “There are more incidents of hemorrhagic stroke in comparison to the ischemic stroke in the Northeast There is a need for hypertension prevention in the Northeast so that the number of hemorrhagic strokes is less the scientist who did not wish to be named said Hemorrhagic stroke is one major reason for more severe strokes which lead to death “Hypertension and diabetes are the major causes of stroke Another reason that we have identified in the Northeast is the intake of tobacco and drugs People who dont have any other symptoms they may be having strokes the scientist said“Normally it happens in higher age groups but as hypertension is uncontrolled we are also witnessing hemorrhagic strokes the scientist said Giving statistics the ICMR scientist said that in Assam and the northeast 60 per cent of the population has hypertensionAs per data about 185000 stroke cases are reported every year in India with nearly one stroke every 40 seconds and one stroke and death every four minutes The World Health Organisation WHO has recently said that hypertension is the single most important leading cause of cardiovascular disease mortality globally and in the WHO SouthEast Asia Region With almost half of the people with hypertension in the region unaware of their condition There is an urgent need to scale up hypertension services to prevent detect and control hypertension the global health watchdog said