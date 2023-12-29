PEACE AGREEMENT ENSURES OUR POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC RIGHTS CLAIMS ULFA

New Delhi: Top leadership of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-pro talk) on Friday claimed that the peace accord signed with the Central and State governments has ensured the political and economic rights of the indigenous people of Assam. One of the major demands of the outfit was the political rights of the local and indigenous people of Assam.

“We have been demanding reservation in the State Assembly. The recently notified delimitation process in the State has ensured the guarantee. Now, of the total 126 seats, we will have at least 94 seats reserved in the State Assembly for the local people,” said Sashadhar Choudhary, foreign secretary of the pro-talk faction of ULFA while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Choudhary said that the Government of India will consider recommending to the Election Commission of India to follow the broad guidelines and methodology adopted for the delimitation exercise held in 2023, as far as possible, in future delimitation in Assam. “Some of these parameters are the rate of population growth, the density of population, principles of the historicity of areas and communities, geographical continuity, physical features, facilities of communication and public convenience,” said Choudhary. Choudhary, Ulfa general secretary Anup Chetia and senior member Mrinal Hazarika had an interaction with the journalists after signing the peace Accord.

The ULFA leadership said that the Government of India announced an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the next five years in Assam. The Centre will take up more than 60 development projects in the core infrastructure sector by investing to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years. “Another special development package of Rs 5,000 crore will be provided over five years with a matching contribution by the Government of India and Government of Assam for various development projects in the State, including IIM at Guwahati, School of Planning and Architecture, IISER and railway equipment manufacturing plant,” said Choudhary.

Admitting that Ulfa started losing its political importance when all the leaders were arrested, Choudhary said, “First in Bhutan and then across Assam and subsequently in Bangladesh. In 2009, all leaders, except one (Paresh Barua) were arrested in Bangladesh. However, people came in our support and today we signed the peace accord.”

Referring to their demand of giving ST status to the six communities of the State, Choudhary said that although the peace accord signed today was not able to bring any consensus on the demand for granting ST status, the “Government of India has assured to look into the issue on priority.” “A committee is looking into the issue of granting ST status to the six communities. The bill granting ST status to the six different communities was earlier tabled in the Rajya Sabha, However, the issue needs to be checked thoroughly,” said Choudhary.

Stating that ULFA will be dismantled in the next month, Choudhary said, “We have already deposited our arms and ammunition. All our cadres, at least 726 in total, will stay in the government-allotted lands,” said Choudhary. Digitisation of land records, legislation for conclusive land title, protection of agricultural land, prevention of agricultural land, a committee to study problems of tea gardens and measures to revive, promotion of identity, culture, heritage, art and craft, museum-cultural academy and research centre in seven districts of Assam have been categorically pointed out in the agreement.

The memorandum of settlement also stated that stringent verification of the voter registration process would be conducted to prevent foreigners and illegal migrants from getting registered as voters. According to the accord, border security and the strengthening of border police will be ensured as a second line of defence to prevent further illegal influx.

The agreement further stated that the problem of flood and soil erosion in Assam will be treated as a national priority. “A joint monitoring committee with two ULFA representatives will monitor the implementation of the agreement,” said Choudhary. Referring to the elusive commander in chief of ULFA-Independent Paresh Barua, Choudhary has expressed his optimism that Barua would come for talks in the coming days.