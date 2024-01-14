Imphal (Manipur) : After Milind Deora resigned from Congress' primary membership on Sunday, opposition leaders launched an attack against the BJP and accused it of hatching a 'conspiracy' ahead of the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Speaking on Deora's resignation, Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, said, "Ask them (BJP). They get so nervous whenever we kickstart a Yatra; they hatch some conspiracy."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule pitied the BJP and said, "It's unfortunate that BJP has to constantly import people from a completely different ideology to strengthen their party." When asked about Deora quitting Congress, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari rubbished the matter and said: "Forget these petty things. Unless all Indians get justice, our struggle will continue. We will get justice for everyone."

NCP leader Clyde Crasto remembered Deora's father and veteran Congress leader Murli Deora emphasising the latter's no-compromise ideology. "The news of Milind Deora leaving Congress reminds me of only one person today, his late father Murli Deora. I have known Murli Deora since I was a child and I have learnt a lot of things from him. One of the things that I have learnt from him was never to compromise with your ideology," he said.

Today, Milind has chosen a different path and has left the party that his father wholeheartedly and lovingly served for so many years," Crasto said. Earlier, speaking on Deora's resignation, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister has decided this, there is no doubt about it."