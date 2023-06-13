ONE KILLED EIGHT OTHERS INJURED IN FRESH VIOLENCE IN MANIPUR

Imphal In a fresh upstick in Manipur violence at least one village volunteer was killed while nine others sustained bullet injuries during a gunfight between suspected Kuki militants and village volunteers in Churachandpur and Imphal East districts on Monday officials said It is learnt that miscreants opened fire on the village volunteers in the Lailoiphai area of Churachandpur district located on the the border with Bishnupur district on Monday afternoonIn the incident one N Muansang a 22yearold village defence volunteer was killed in the firing incident sources said Elsewhere at least eight cillage volunteers were injured after a fierce gunfight broke out at Nongsum village under Sagolmang police station area on Monday morning The gun battle which started at around 10am lasted till evening official sources saidAlso read Assam CM to meet Amit Shah over Manipur violence on June 14According to the sources the suspected Kuki militants started firing towards Nongsum village at around 10am The village volunteers retaliated and they were backed by the other volunteers of the village thereby triggering a fierce gunfight According to local reports in the fierce gun battle between a large number of village volunteers of Nongsum and Kuki militants who had set up bunkers and Santry posts at Khopibung Village gate four village volunteers sustained bullet injuries from gunshots from GR from Nongsum Mamang Hill during the initial gunfire at around 1230 pm As the gunfight came to an end at eight village defense volunteers received bullet injuries during exchange of fire with Kuki militants on Monday Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey visited several relief camps in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Monday and interacted with the affected people The governor assured to extend all possible help to the displaced people