Guwahati: A suspected bullet hole in a glass window of a first-floor balcony at the MLA hostel premises has triggered tension in Dispur. The incident happened on Sunday night when the state capital was celebrating Diwali.

The suspected bullet hole was noticed on the balcony of the first floor of the MLA hostel. At least six legislators, including the leader of the opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, live in that building. Upon learning about the incident, a police team went to the MLA hostel and conducted a preliminary investigation.

According to police, there are doubts whether the hole was created by a bullet or any other thing. The Commissioner of Police at Guwahati, Diganta Barah said, “As per our primary investigation, the hole in the glass window does not look like a bullet; rather it may have been created due to the hitting of a sharp object.

Moreover, the object was probably thrown from inside of the building, not outside.”He further said that most of the MLAs were not at the quarters on Sunday and only Saikia was present there.