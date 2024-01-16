Kohima: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has condemned the Indian government's move to abolish Free Movement Regime (FMR) proposing fencing of India-Myanmar border, saying it is a "regressive step" that will worsen the conflicts in the North East Frontier Region. It also said that India does not have the right to decide Naga people's fate through fencing.

In a press release issued by the federation, NSF has requested Indian government to reconsider its decision and find a solution after initiating discussions with the Naga community.

The Indo-Myanmar border runs through Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The region has witnessed insurgencies for 80 years and the situation will remain unchanged unless a "just and equitable" solution is achieved, NSF said.

The proposed fencing of the boundary line will have historical implications and will raise concerns on the rights of the Naga population, NSF apprehended.

The areas between the Chindwin River and Saramati mountain range that are on the Burma side are considered to be part of Naga heritage and the Indian government should acknowledge that these territories belong to the Nagas, NSF said. It further stated that the Nagas residing in these parts suffered conflicts and the results of the divisions imposed by external forces. The attempt to fence the boundary line is an "affront to the rights and autonomy" of the Nagas.