Tezpur: A militant of the NSCN-K cadre along with a criminal fled from an Arunachal Pradesh jail after killing one security personnel on Sunday night. According to a source, the two accused escaped from the Khunsa jail in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. At first, they snatched the service AK47 rifle from one security personnel and shot him dead.

After that, both fled from jail. The deceased security personnel was identified as C T Wangniam Bochai of the IRBN (Indian Reserve) 1st battalion, police sources said. The militant belongs to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Khapplang (NSCN-K). The Arunachal Police has launched a manhunt to apprehend the two escaped criminals. Police sources said that the accused were carrying the AK47 rifle with them.

A police officer of Arunachal, Rohit Rajbir Singh, said that on Sunday evening one NSCN(K) militant of the Niki Sumi faction namely Roksen Homcha Loyang and another criminal Titpu Kitnia snatched Bochai's service rifle and shot him dead. Then both the under-trial prisoners (UTPs) fled from the UTP cell of Khunsa jail and carried the rifle with them.

The officer further said that the legal process of this incident has begun and the police launched a manhunt to catch the accused persons. The culprits snatched the service rifle from the jail personnel and used the same to kill him. Later, they carried this rifle with them. An intensive search operation has been going on considering the two offenders were in possession of the rifle, according to police sources.