Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 26 national highway projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam

Guwahati(Assam): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 26 national highway projects with an investment of over Rs 17,500 crore in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present on the occasion, said that Assam had never seen such a good day and thanked Gadkari on behalf of the people of Assam.

Addressing the event, Gadkari approved the construction of the ropeway in Kamakhya. The Union Minister also announced the construction of an elevated corridor in Kaziranga for Rs 8,000 crore. Gadkari has announced an approval of Rs 600 crore for the construction of roads in the state and Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of bridges and flyovers under the Setu Bandhan scheme.

The Union Minister said that the Multi-Model Park at Jogighopa will greatly support the economic sector of Assam. The Union Minister urged the Assam Chief Minister to apply methanol in diesel to reduce pollution in Assam. "Trade would get a boost in Assam if the roads in the state are of better quality," Gadkari added. "There is no shortage of money in this country, there is a shortage of people who work," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said, "Work on the four-lane highway from Jorhat to Dibrugarh will be completed by June 2024. The four-lane highway connecting Nagaon-Gahpur will be completed by February 2024.’’ He also requested the Union Minister to construct a tunnel through the Brahmaputra from Numaligarh to Gahpur and a four-lane highway from Baihata intersection to Tezpur.