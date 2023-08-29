New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two active members of an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group’s active module operating from Assam in conspiracy to spread terror and violence in India.

The two accused, Md Akbar Ali alias Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, had conspired with the other accused to instigate and promote terrorist activities, as part of an active terror module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated to the proscribed terrorist organisation, Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).

Ansarullah Bangla Team or Ansar-al Islam Bangladesh is based in Bangladesh and spread its terror tentacles in Assam and other states of Northeast and West Bengal. The activities of the radical group came to notice after brutal murders of a series of bloggers from 2013 to 2015. The NIA said that, the duo were engaged in strengthening the Al-Qaeda/ABT and grooming the youth to commit terror acts.

Both Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were arrested on April 5 and have now been charged under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act by the NIA, which had filed the original chargesheet against eight other accused in August last year. Investigations have also revealed that the two accused were co-conspirators in organising meetings for expanding the activities of AQIS to various religious places in the neighbouring districts of Assam.

“The radicalicalisation and mobilisation of Muslims was being done under the active guidance of the module’s Bangladeshi handlers, namely Zakir alias Mehdi Hassan alias Aminul Islam, Mehboor Rahman alias Mehboob Alam alias Sultan.

The case was filed originally by the Assam Police on March 4 last year and taken over by the NIA on March 22 under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Passports Act and Foreigners Act after the activities of the ABT module came to light. The module, operating in Barpeta Dsitrict of Assam, was led by a Bangladeshi national, Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid alias Md Suman.

Investigations revealed that Saiful was cleverly operating under the cover of an Arabic teacher at ‘Shaikhul Hind Mahmadul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy’ (Dhakaliapara Madarsa) and Imam at the Dhakaliapara Masjid. He was actively engaged in indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join Jihadi outfits to work in modules (‘Ansars’ - sleeper cells) for building a base for Al-Qaeda and its various manifestations/outfits in India. A search is on for the Bangladeshi handlers of the module and other members involved in promotion and perpetration of terrorism for Al-Qaeda and ABT in the country, the NIA said.