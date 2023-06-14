NEARLY 21000 AFFECTED BY FLOOD IN ASSAM

Guwahati Nearly 21000 people have been affected by flood in Assam an official bulletin said on Wednesday According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA more than 20900 people have been hit due to flooding in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districtsOver 20700 people are suffering in Lakhimpur while 160 people have been affected in Dhemaji it said Currently 19 villages have been inundated and crops in over 135 hectares of land have been damaged the bulletin said However in other districts including Lakhimpur Biswanath Darrang Dhemaji Dima Hasao Dibrugarh and Golaghat districts floodwaters have not entered houses but embankments roads bridges and other infrastructure have been damagedThe flood was caused after the northeastern state received heavy rainfall over the last few days No river however is flowing above the danger mark as of now the bulletin saidMeanwhile Guwahatibased Regional Meteorological Centre RMC said that heavy rainfall is expected in Northeast over the next five days Moisture incursion due to strong lowlevel southerlysouthwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during the next five days Under its influence fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfallthunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur over the northeastern region during the next five days it said in a statementFor the next three days the RMC has issued orange alert followed by yellow alert for the subsequent two days Yellow alert stands for watch and be updated while orange alert implies to be prepared for action PTI